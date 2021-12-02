Swiggy to invest $700 million in express grocery business Instamart

“We had sufficient exciting signs by February, this year (about Instamart). Now I think we're at the place where we feel comfortable making a huge commitment only on the back of convenience grocery. We recently touched two million transacting users and that is a drop in the ocean compared to the target segment available for this category (of express groceries). For us, the idea is to continue the path of expanding into more geographies as well as inside existing geographies, as demand builds up," said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), in an interaction with Mint.

