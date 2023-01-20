Swiggy to lay off hundreds of employees. CEO says ‘two things happened in 2022’

The CEO said in 2022, two things happened. “Over the last year, under challenging macroeconomic conditions, companies around the world (public and private) are adjusting to the new normal, with refreshed investment horizons and accelerated timelines for profitability. We’re no exception here, and have already advanced our own timelines for profitability on food delivery and Instamart. In addition, the growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections ( along with many peer companies globally ). This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals.. While we’d already initiated actions on other indirect costs like infrastructure, office/facilities, etc, we needed to right-size our overall personnel costs also inline with the projections for the future," he said.