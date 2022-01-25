Swiggy turns decacorn, raises $700 mn from Invesco, others

The company said it will also invest more in the broader ecosystem. Swiggy said the food delivery business has nearly doubled in gross value over the last year. “Our goal is to make Swiggy the platform that 100 million consumers can use 15 times a month. We will continue to invest in our people, products, and partners to create a positive impact on the ecosystem and accelerate the digital transformation in food and grocery delivery and other on-demand services," Majety said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}