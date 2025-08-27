This Diwali, Swiggy, Zepto, BigBasket in high-stakes strategic showdown
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 27 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
- Swiggy, Zepto and BigBasket are using the Diwali shopping rush to push their own brands of snacks, staples and home products, hoping to win loyal shoppers.
For Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Tata Group’s BigBasket, this year’s festive season isn’t just about bigger baskets and last-minute gifting. The quick-commerce platforms are using the high-spending period to double down on a strategy that could give them an edge.
