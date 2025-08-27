This Diwali, Swiggy, Zepto, BigBasket in high-stakes strategic showdown

For Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Tata Group’s BigBasket, this year’s festive season isn’t just about bigger baskets and last-minute gifting. The quick-commerce platforms are using the high-spending period to double down on a strategy that could give them an edge.

While Swiggy and Zepto are aggressively pushing their own brands of ready-to-eat snacks and home essentials, BigBasket is ramping up its Fresho and BB Royal lines of fresh produce and staples, industry executives told Mint.

Such in-house brands or private labels are often sold at lower prices but contribute higher revenues given their higher margins. The festive season, typically dominated by big-ticket purchases, also sees consumers experimenting with new brands, making the private label push both timely and strategic.

Instamart’s snacking brand, Noice, has quickly scaled up since its launch a few months ago, offering over 200 products across 13 categories including sweets, quick bites, breads, and juices. Swiggy is working to introduce more regional food items such as Lonavala Chikki and Himalayan farm honey to keep up with gifting demands during Diwali and Dussehra, said two persons in the know.

Also Read | Why early investors are piling into quick-commerce and AI despite the risks

Lightspeed-backed Zepto is boosting investments and categories in three new home brands—Jai Kashi for pooja needs, Let’s Vybe for party supplies, and snacking brand Aaha, one of them said. The quick-commerce firm is also looking to expand its homecare brand, Bay6, to meet demand for household cleaning products ahead of Diwali.

“Some of these product lines were launched in select cities a few weeks ago to test consumer demand. This year, private labels in the household essentials and healthy snacking categories are expected to pick up well," this person said.

Swiggy and Zepto did not respond to Mint’s queries.

BigBasket, still catching up in the quick-commerce space, expects its packaged food brands Tasties Origins, GoodDiet and IndiSecrets to be growth levers this festive season.

“At BigBasket, we have always looked at private labels as a way to anticipate evolving consumer demand, not just to compete on price," said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer. “At this stage, our immediate priority is to strengthen impulse- and convenience-driven categories that are growing rapidly in quick commerce."

Key Takeaways Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and BigBasket are leveraging Diwali demand not just for sales but to build consumer loyalty and expand high-margin categories.

Swiggy and Zepto are scaling up new snack, homecare, and pooja essentials lines, while BigBasket is doubling down on packaged foods, staples, and fresh produce under its existing brands.

With more Indians experimenting during festivals and showing openness to alternatives, private labels are emerging as a key differentiator in quick commerce—even as Blinkit chooses to stay brand-neutral.

Private label playbook

Customers seeking convenience and speed are increasingly turning to quick-commerce apps such as Instamart, Eternal’s Blinkit, BigBasket, and Zepto for a wide range of purchases. That includes last-minute gift shopping during festivals like Diwali and Dussehra, when traditional retail channels often face logistical bottlenecks and overcrowding.

Private brands have gained steam in traditional retail too. Large-format retailers like DMart are expanding their private brands portfolio beyond staples and groceries amid competition from quick-commerce platforms and sluggish consumer spending. Private-label brands now occupy 20-30% of the shelf space in select product categories at DMart outlets, while they accounted for 70% of 2024-25 sales at Tata’s Star Bazaar.

EY Future Consumer Index (India edition) said in a May study that more than half of Indian consumers it surveyed were buying private-label products, with nearly 70% agreeing that such brands were increasingly providing better quality products.

Also Read | Zepto plans cleaner checkout, may tweak Super Saver feature

Retailers appear to be responding to this shift, with 74% of consumers noticing more private label options where they shop and 70% observing more private label items positioned at eye level on store shelves, EY said in its report.

“Consumer behaviour has traditionally evolved in response to changing economic situations, but the current shifts appear to be more permanent," said Angshuman Bhattacharya, partner and national leader (consumer products and retail) at EY-Parthenon.

“Retailers are confidently launching private labels and allocating prime shelf space to them, while technology is enhancing the shopping experience by providing consumers with limitless options and the ability to compare products," he added.

Also Read | Zomato surges past DMart in market value on Blinkit-fueled share rally

The private label outlier

For quick-commerce companies, private-label brands are gaining traction as key revenue contributors.

BigBasket derives nearly 40% of its revenue from its private labels, notably Fresho (fresh produce and meats), BB Royal, and BBRoyal Organics (staples and organic food).

According to BigBasket’s Tirumala, the customer retention rate in BigBasket’s slotted-delivery model is 50%, aided by traction in the company’s private brands. In the slotted-delivery model, unlike quick commerce, customers can only opt for a specific delivery time a few hours away or the next day.

“The primary objective behind launching private labels was to provide an assortment of differentiated and high quality products—a value proposition that helps us both acquire new customers and retain existing ones," Tirumala said. “Looking ahead, we aim to strengthen customer loyalty through word of mouth while ensuring we stay ahead of trends before they become mainstream."

Private-label revenue contributions for Swiggy and Zepto aren't available. In September last year, investment group CLSA said Zepto was poised to gain market share on the back of its private brands and offerings like Zepto Cafe and Supersaver.

However, Eternal-owned Blinkit has taken a different approach by not launching private brands.

“It’s a strategic choice. We work with a lot of brands, and we feel that they are better equipped to create and sell products that customers need," Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive of Blinkit, said during Eternal’s earnings call for the January-March quarter (fourth quarter of FY25). “We would like to be in the business that we do best, which is operating as a platform."