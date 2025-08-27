This Diwali, Swiggy, Zepto, BigBasket in high-stakes strategic showdown

Instamart’s snacking brand, Noice, has quickly scaled up since its launch a few months ago, offering over 200 products across 13 categories including sweets, quick bites, breads, and juices. Swiggy is working to introduce more regional food items such as Lonavala Chikki and Himalayan farm honey to keep up with gifting demands during Diwali and Dussehra, said two persons in the know.