BENGALURU: After launching home delivery option for alcohol in multiple cities in Jharkhand, food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy said they will extend the service in Odisha, starting Tuesday.

Zomato and Swiggy said this service is live in Bhubaneswar as they look to extend this offering across other cities in the state, including Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack.

Zomato said users in Odisha can avail the service from 9 am to 6 pm as permitted by the state authorities. The Zomato app will only feature licensed retailers, who have applied for the service.

“We are working very closely with excise departments to ensure end-to-end compliance to the safety guidelines and are also introducing consumption and identity verification protocols to promote responsible ordering and consumption," said Rakesh Ranjan, Vice President at Zomato.

Zomato has built several safety processes to ensure safe delivery of alcohol, along with age checks at the time of ordering as well as when the product is delivered. Users will be required to upload a valid ID proof to be eligible for ordering which would later be verified by the delivery partner at the time of handing over the order. There would also be product category limits to promote responsible ordering, said Zomato.

Swiggy, during the launch of its alcohol delivery service in Ranchi last week, said customers can verify their age by uploading a picture of a valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication using an AI-powered system. Swiggy also said all orders relating to alcohol delivery on its platform will carry a unique OTP.

Last week, Mint reported that both the foodtech players have plans to take their alcohol-home delivery service to several Tier 1 and metro cities in India.

Zomato and Swiggy have sent proposals to governments and authorities in metros, seeking to start home delivery of alcohol for its users. However, these approvals may take a couple of weeks to a month to come through.

Last week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated