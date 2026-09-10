Swish raises $24 million to expand quick food delivery network

Quick food delivery startup Swish has raised $24 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said on Thursday. Existing investors Accel, Bain Capital Ventures and Hara Global also participated.
“This essentially helps us expand our kitchen network. We're planning to expand in existing cities as well as new cities build,” said Aniket Shah, co-founder and chief executive of Swish in an interview with Mint. “It's part of a larger 3-5 year road map to expand across thousands of kitchens in the country.”