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Swish raises $24 million to expand quick food delivery network

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read10 Sep 2026, 09:01 AM IST
(left to right) Swish founders Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S.
(left to right) Swish founders Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S.
Summary

Bertelsmann India Investments joins existing backers as Swish expands its kitchen network and builds density in existing markets.

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Quick food delivery startup Swish has raised $24 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said on Thursday. Existing investors Accel, Bain Capital Ventures and Hara Global also participated.

Quick food delivery startup Swish has raised $24 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said on Thursday. Existing investors Accel, Bain Capital Ventures and Hara Global also participated.

“This essentially helps us expand our kitchen network. We're planning to expand in existing cities as well as new cities build,” said Aniket Shah, co-founder and chief executive of Swish in an interview with Mint. “It's part of a larger 3-5 year road map to expand across thousands of kitchens in the country.”

“This essentially helps us expand our kitchen network. We're planning to expand in existing cities as well as new cities build,” said Aniket Shah, co-founder and chief executive of Swish in an interview with Mint. “It's part of a larger 3-5 year road map to expand across thousands of kitchens in the country.”

The Bengaluru-based startup’s fresh equity infusion comes barely five months after it raised $38 million in March in a round led by Hara Global and Bain Capital Ventures. Existing investors Accel, Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures also participated.

Also Read | Swiggy, Eternal take different routes to food delivery growth

Swish’s latest fundraise comes as rivals in the market have either scaled back operations or slowed expansion. Eternal’s quick-commerce arm Blinkit, which runs Bistro, has scaled back its operations. Zepto, which operates Zepto Cafe, has also slowed expansion amid supply-chain strains, kitchen staffing shortages and a decline in daily orders.

India's food services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17-18%, according to a Redseer report from July. In 2025, the market was valued at $90 billion and is projected to grow to $150 billion by 2030.

Online food delivery, however, only accounted for 11% of the market last year, but is expected to grow to 18%, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18-22%, compared to offline, which Redseer pegged at 8-10%.

Density first

Swish currently operates in Bengaluru and the National Capital Region, serving roughly 50 pincodes through its outlets.

Shah declined to disclose the number of kitchens it operates, but said that four months ago, the company served just 15 pincodes across the two regions.

Rather than simply chase geographic expansion, Swish is focused on building density in existing markets. “The business is also about density. Our focus is to balance out the expansion and density alongside, and then continue to look at expanding more and more micro markets and pin codes,” Shah said.

Also Read | Swiggy picks 3.2% stake in Udaan, sells B2B arm Lynk for ₹500 crore

Its model is built around neighbourhood kitchens located close to consumers, with an average delivery radius of about 1 km. Swish controls the supply chain, procuring raw materials directly from manufacturers and distributors, processing and portioning them at a central facility, and then sending them to neighbourhood kitchens.

Automation push

Alongside network expansion, Swish is investing in its supply chain, kitchen infrastructure and automation.

“Strengthening our supply chain and kitchen infrastructure is one part of it. There's also a bunch of automation we want to develop in our kitchens,” Shah said.

The startup has automated 10-15 kitchen processes using custom-built devices. “We are essentially trying to make a next-gen kitchen infrastructure which helps us make high volumes of food in great quality, consistent and efficient manner by essentially automating a lot of our production,” Shah said.

The automation is also designed to improve utilization of kitchen staff and infrastructure. For instance, once a portion of fries is placed in an automated fryer and a button is pressed, the machine handles the cooking cycle, allowing the employee to work on other orders. Swish said its kitchens process thousands of orders on average.

Also Read | IPO-bound Zepto leans on ads to offset lower commissions, keep prices low

The company has also built food-safety monitoring into its operating systems. Each outlet sends photographs of its premises every hour, while quality audits are conducted weekly. Every kitchen has a manager responsible for quality, supported by a central team.

“We have a centralized control tower and quality audit team that essentially looks at it every hour, every day and ensures that the kitchens and processes are as per what we want them to be like,” Shah said.

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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsSwish raises $24 million to expand quick food delivery network

Swish raises $24 million to expand quick food delivery network

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read10 Sep 2026, 09:01 AM IST
(left to right) Swish founders Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S.
(left to right) Swish founders Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S.
Summary

Bertelsmann India Investments joins existing backers as Swish expands its kitchen network and builds density in existing markets.

Gift this article

Quick food delivery startup Swish has raised $24 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said on Thursday. Existing investors Accel, Bain Capital Ventures and Hara Global also participated.

Quick food delivery startup Swish has raised $24 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said on Thursday. Existing investors Accel, Bain Capital Ventures and Hara Global also participated.

“This essentially helps us expand our kitchen network. We're planning to expand in existing cities as well as new cities build,” said Aniket Shah, co-founder and chief executive of Swish in an interview with Mint. “It's part of a larger 3-5 year road map to expand across thousands of kitchens in the country.”

“This essentially helps us expand our kitchen network. We're planning to expand in existing cities as well as new cities build,” said Aniket Shah, co-founder and chief executive of Swish in an interview with Mint. “It's part of a larger 3-5 year road map to expand across thousands of kitchens in the country.”

The Bengaluru-based startup’s fresh equity infusion comes barely five months after it raised $38 million in March in a round led by Hara Global and Bain Capital Ventures. Existing investors Accel, Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures also participated.

Also Read | Swiggy, Eternal take different routes to food delivery growth

Swish’s latest fundraise comes as rivals in the market have either scaled back operations or slowed expansion. Eternal’s quick-commerce arm Blinkit, which runs Bistro, has scaled back its operations. Zepto, which operates Zepto Cafe, has also slowed expansion amid supply-chain strains, kitchen staffing shortages and a decline in daily orders.

India's food services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17-18%, according to a Redseer report from July. In 2025, the market was valued at $90 billion and is projected to grow to $150 billion by 2030.

Online food delivery, however, only accounted for 11% of the market last year, but is expected to grow to 18%, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18-22%, compared to offline, which Redseer pegged at 8-10%.

Density first

Swish currently operates in Bengaluru and the National Capital Region, serving roughly 50 pincodes through its outlets.

Shah declined to disclose the number of kitchens it operates, but said that four months ago, the company served just 15 pincodes across the two regions.

Rather than simply chase geographic expansion, Swish is focused on building density in existing markets. “The business is also about density. Our focus is to balance out the expansion and density alongside, and then continue to look at expanding more and more micro markets and pin codes,” Shah said.

Also Read | Swiggy picks 3.2% stake in Udaan, sells B2B arm Lynk for ₹500 crore

Its model is built around neighbourhood kitchens located close to consumers, with an average delivery radius of about 1 km. Swish controls the supply chain, procuring raw materials directly from manufacturers and distributors, processing and portioning them at a central facility, and then sending them to neighbourhood kitchens.

Automation push

Alongside network expansion, Swish is investing in its supply chain, kitchen infrastructure and automation.

“Strengthening our supply chain and kitchen infrastructure is one part of it. There's also a bunch of automation we want to develop in our kitchens,” Shah said.

The startup has automated 10-15 kitchen processes using custom-built devices. “We are essentially trying to make a next-gen kitchen infrastructure which helps us make high volumes of food in great quality, consistent and efficient manner by essentially automating a lot of our production,” Shah said.

The automation is also designed to improve utilization of kitchen staff and infrastructure. For instance, once a portion of fries is placed in an automated fryer and a button is pressed, the machine handles the cooking cycle, allowing the employee to work on other orders. Swish said its kitchens process thousands of orders on average.

Also Read | IPO-bound Zepto leans on ads to offset lower commissions, keep prices low

The company has also built food-safety monitoring into its operating systems. Each outlet sends photographs of its premises every hour, while quality audits are conducted weekly. Every kitchen has a manager responsible for quality, supported by a central team.

“We have a centralized control tower and quality audit team that essentially looks at it every hour, every day and ensures that the kitchens and processes are as per what we want them to be like,” Shah said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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