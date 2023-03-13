T.A.C raises 100 cr in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures, others

The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness
Direct-to-consumer omnichannel Ayurvedic lifestyle brand T.A.C on Monday announced raising ₹100 crore in its Series A funding round from VC fund Sixth Sense Ventures.
The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, start-up founders and venture debt funds.
The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around ayurveda and T.A.C in the ecosystem. T.A.C plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalized skin, hair & wellness routines.
The brand claims to have grown by 300 per cent driven by portfolio of 100 unique SKUs with strong omni-channel distributor network across 20+ EBOs, 5,000+ retail touchpoints and online channels. T.A.C has recently forayed into global markets, with MEA region with its Dubai launch.
“Though there is a huge clutter of digital-first BPC brands, only a handful have been able to get shelf space in the offline world, where 90% of the market still resides. GT presence is critical to drive real scale for any consumer brand. Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand, " said Nikhil Vora, founder and CEO Sixth Sense Ventures.
"Furthermore, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha to realise their vision!" he added.
"This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials & Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream. We are very excited to have Sixth Sense Ventures onboard, with their expertise in the consumer space, T.A.C is poised to be the Most Loved Ayurveda brand in the years ahead," said Shreedha Singh, co-founder and CEO.
