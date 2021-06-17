Talent engagement platform Sense raises $16 million in Series C funding

“Based on my extended stint running LinkedIn in the region and thereby developing a great appreciation for HR tech, I’m really excited about the immense potential Sense holds. The macro-shift to contingent labor and gig economy has already grown 10x over the past decade and yet we’ve only just begun scratching the surface. I believe our investments in new products will allow Sense to go from a robust system of engagement to a truly distinctive network or platform play for the future," said Nishant Rao, founding partner, Avaatar Venture Partners.