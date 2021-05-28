1 min read.Updated: 28 May 2021, 01:45 PM ISTReuters
The deal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of food and groceries, have accelerated in India as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a big shift to online shopping.
Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, putting the Indian conglomerate in a direct race with e-commerce players Amazon.com Inc, Walmart's Flipkart and Reliance Industries.
The stake was bought by Tata Digital Limited, a unit of Tata Sons. Tata on Friday declined to give further details on the deal, while BigBasket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.