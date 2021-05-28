Subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Tata buys majority stake in BigBasket as India’s online grocery heats up

Tata buys majority stake in BigBasket as India’s online grocery heats up

The stake was bought by Tata Digital Limited, a unit of Tata Sons.
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Reuters

  • The deal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of food and groceries, have accelerated in India as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a big shift to online shopping.

Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, putting the Indian conglomerate in a direct race with e-commerce players Amazon.com Inc, Walmart's Flipkart and Reliance Industries.

The stake was bought by Tata Digital Limited, a unit of Tata Sons. Tata on Friday declined to give further details on the deal, while BigBasket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's antitrust body had in March approved the acquisition of up to a 64.3% stake in BigBasket by Tata Digital.

Media reports have said the deal is worth about 9500 crore and will involve buying out Chinese giant Alibaba's stake.

The deal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of food and groceries, have accelerated in India as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a big shift to online shopping.

Tata, which has interests in products spanning from salt to luxury cars to software, has been planning to launch a "super app" that will tie in all its consumer businesses, according to media reports.

