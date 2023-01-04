Tax norms weigh on crypto exchanges

On 26 September, Mint reported that crypto trading volumes dipped sharply after the 30% tax slab came into effect. Between April and 14 September, trading volume on WazirX plunged 94% to $1.3 million in daily average, from $23.2 million before 1 April. On CoinDCX, daily trade volume fell more than 89% to $1.4 million in the same period. Sathvik Vishwanath, chief executive of homegrown crypto exchange Unocoin, said monthly trading volumes have “continued to remain bad" in the past three months. “The taxation rates have so far looked counterproductive in terms of preventing bulk crypto trades," he said.