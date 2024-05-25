Tech blooms in Indian annadatas' fields: Agri-startups sow seeds for sustainable farming revolution
India's agri startups are revolutionizing agriculture with advanced technology and sustainable practices. The government's support and favourable business climate have led to significant startup growth, with a rise in budget allocation for agriculture.
India—an agri-centric nation—has witnessed the phenomenal proliferating of technology in this space, with numerous startups based on advanced innovation, data analytics, and sustainable practices venturing into the country's oldest industry. These agri startups empower the nation's backbone—farmers, affectionately nicknamed Annadatas—by providing solutions tailored to address their issues comprehensively.