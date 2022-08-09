Tech firm marks down investment in Paytm2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:13 AM IST
SoftBank’s investment cost in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, was $1.4 billion in 2017, made through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases.
MUMBAI : SoftBank Group Corp. on Monday said it has marked down its investment in Paytm by $400 million for the quarter ended June, adding to its overall loss of $23.1 billion for the period.