MUMBAI: Automovill, a full-stack mobility startup, has launched its operations in Pune. The brand has partnered with 20 car repair workshops and established three company-owned hubs in the first phase of expansion in the city. The new launch comes in line with the brand’s recently announced western India expansion strategy.

With this launch, Automovill has strengthened its retail presence too, in over 16 cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune & Calcutta

In response to the 250% surge in demand witnessed by the brand post pandemic, it recently rolled out its expansion plan for the ongoing financial year. The start-up aims at widening its footprint in western and eastern India, with plans to open operations in five more cities within this fiscal.

The brand has efficiently delivered the car repair services in Pune for the last six months during their pilot for B2B clients. With rising queries from end consumers, it also launched B2C operations.

Automovill has set up its hubs in Pimpri, KadNagar, and Saudagar in Pune, in addition to 20 partnered workshops to cater to a larger audience. The three hubs have the capacity to serve over 200 cars per day.

Ramana Sambu, co-founder & CBO, Automovill, said, “Pune is the 7th largest city in India and 2nd largest city in Maharashtra in terms of vehicle ownerships. We see a magnificent scope to cater to the needs of potential customers in the city. As we already have the experience with more than 10 hubs successfully operating across the country, we affirm to provide hassle free, convenient and transparent cost effective services to Pune customers."

The brand currently is servicing 3,000 orders a month, and anticipates to clock 150,000 orders by the end of the current fiscal year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.