Tech SMEs revenues to double to $40 bn by FY30: Nasscom

Tech SMEs revenues to double to $40 bn by FY30: Nasscom2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Digital tech SMEs, which offer cloud services, advanced analytics, and AI solutions, will comprise 35-40% of the overall tech SME revenues by FY30, up from 21% in FY23, Nasscom said in its ‘Indian Tech SMEs’ report
NEW DELHI : Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Indian tech industry are likely to generate revenues of $35-40 billion by FY30, a sharp rise from $15-20 billion in FY23, industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×