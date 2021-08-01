Tech startup financing hits records as giant funds dwarf venture capitalists

The shift to high-velocity investing has given founders more leverage. Some have scrapped the old pitch decks, showing up to investor meetings empty-handed, and are asking investors for freebies upfront—such as the names and numbers of prospective customers—before agreeing to let them join a funding round, according to investors and entrepreneurs. More founders are asking for, and getting, so-called refreshes of their equity, when their ownership stake goes up a couple percentage points after a funding round, instead of down, said one venture capitalist.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}