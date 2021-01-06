Temasek fund backs India startup bringing AI technology to farms

The company was set up in 2010 by Krishna Kumar, who hails from a family of farmers in central India and quit a career at General Electric Co. to found the startup after being deeply affected by widespread rural suicides in his country. It analyzes data such as aerial imagery, ground scouting, hyper-local weather and market price fluctuations from 13 million acres across 4 million farms worldwide to predict productivity and monitor risks for thousands of variants of crops. That allows the company to provide warnings to small farms on what disease will hit a particular crop or when to expect an adverse climate event such as morning frost.