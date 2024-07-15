Temasek’s golden goose: India emerges as Singapore firm’s best-performing market
SummaryTemasek’s direct investment portfolio exposure in India expanded from $16 billion in 2022-23 to $21 billion in 2023-24 on the back of fresh investments in Manipal Hospitals, Mahindra's electric vehicles business, Ola Electric, Niva Bupa, and Lenskart.
MUMBAI : India has emerged as Temasek Holdings’ best-performing market over the previous 10 years, a key factor in the Singapore state investor’s total exposure to the country soaring to $37 billion.