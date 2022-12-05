Temasek leads HealthKart’s $135 mn funding1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:50 PM IST
Homegrown venture capital firms A91 Partners and Kae Capital also took part in HealthKart ’s Series H round of fundraising
Homegrown venture capital firms A91 Partners and Kae Capital also took part in HealthKart ’s Series H round of fundraising
NEW DELHI : Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings has led a $135 million investment in HealthKart that will help the consumer nutrition platform carry on its expansion plans in India and overseas including through acquisitions.