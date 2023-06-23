Temasek to lead Ola Electric’s $350 mn fundraising round3 min read 23 Jun 2023, 12:29 AM IST
The deal could value Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric to $6 billion, 20% higher than the $5 billion valuation it secured in the last funding round in early 2022
Singapore’s Temasek will lead a $300-$350 million round in Ola Electric, a portfolio firm with an infusion of $100- $150 million, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The deal is in the final stages of due-diligence, the people added .
