Game on: Exit Tencent, enter Tiga at Dream11
Summary
- Singapore-based Tiga Investment Pte Ltd will acquire Tencent's shares for over $150 million
- Tencent first acquired a sizeable stake in Dream 11 in 2018, when the gaming company was valued at $750 million
Mumbai: China's Tencent Holdings Ltd is set to sell its stake in Dream11 parent Sporta Technologies Ltd, two people familiar with the development said, as the gaming unicorn moves to comply with regulations on Chinese investments.
