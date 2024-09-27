Tencent first acquired a sizeable stake in Dream 11 in 2018, when the gaming company was valued at $750 million, but has sold shares several times since then. Tencent had invested in Dream11 as part of its strategy to invest in gaming companies across the globe. For instance, it owns a significant stake in Fortnite developer Epic Games and acquired Super Cell, the developer of Clash of Clans, for over $10.9 billion in 2016.