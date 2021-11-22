Mumbai: Test prep startup Toppersnotes has raised $1 million in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, PlanB Capital, Pulkit Agrawal (CEO - Trell), Ashish Sharma, (MD - Innoven Capital) and other notable angels.

Toppersnotes is an education initiative by IIT Bombay alumnus. The team saw a huge gap in the quality of solutions in the market across the price spectrum. Being toppers themselves and with the constant engagement with teaching faculties, the team has realised “Phygital" solution to bringing coaching-like-quality at a low price.

Toppersnotes is currently active in 70+ exams like UPSC, GATE, NEET, IIT, SSC, BANK & state level government job exams solving a real issue of unavailability of affordable solutions in tier 2 and 3 cities, and below markets with an intention to emerge as a market leader in the test prep market segment. The company has more than 300k registered aspirants primarily from tier 3 and below townships on its platform. Toppersnotes aims to make self-study more efficient & personalized with the use of technology and provide learning at 1/10th of a coaching institute fees.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Prepping for competitive tests is one of the most important journeys in a student life cycle as they decide the direction of one’s career. While metros offer many options to students, it is the smaller cities where we have seen the gap in the quality of mentoring and preparation of exams. Students run pillar to post and use peer group support. Toppernotes is solving this problem for the Bharat audience, which is a far bigger market than the metros and immensely underserved."

With the Phygital solution (to be scaled in the next 6 months), students will have access to personalized content delivery, enhanced performance tracking & guidance in terms of personalized revision planner and learning schedules. To bring personalisation features and guidance to the study table, the team will be leveraging AI/ML and NLP algorithms on top of their deeply structured learning data of the students.

The phygital solution currently offers physical notes for learning and tech-based app platform for test prep. Solution is an efficient and exam centric version of books with structured content in the form of knowledge units.

Ayush Agrawal, Founder, Toppersnotes says, “With personalized learning, guidance & performance analytics features, we will disrupt the test prep space, where students, even today, rely heavily on textbooks, far distant coaching and local tutors. We intend to leverage technology and content to reduce the service layer present in the education industry thus democratizing education and making it affordable for everyone. IPV got co-aligned with our vision; with their mentorship & support, we would be able to define how tier 2 and below students will learn, despite low family incomes."

