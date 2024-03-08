The Ayurveda Experience raises $27 million led by Jungle Ventures
With the latest round, TAE has so far raised a total of $41 million. Early investors in the company include Fireside Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.
Bengaluru: The Ayurveda Experience (TAE), a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup focussing on Ayurvedic products, on Friday, said it has raised $27 million in its series C funding round, led by Singapore-based Jungle Ventures. Last month, Mint was the first to report that the company is looking to secure additional funds.