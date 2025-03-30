The drone-delivery service beating Amazon to your front door

For now, initial commercial testing in the U.S. is happening in Pea Ridge and Mesquite, Texas, just outside Dallas. Walmart is the only retail operation Zipline delivers for in the U.S. at present. For future partners, Zipline has designed a small pickup kiosk that can be installed just outside any building. The company will also soon be delivering for Chipotle, and has signed contracts with dozens of other retailers, restaurants and health systems.