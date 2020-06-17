The fine art of social-media cold calling to land a job

Most startups also want to ensure that you are a good cultural fit. “If I get a message from someone who has not said why they would like to work with us, or how they love travelling – how would I even know if it is someone I’d like in the team? That said we do love bold approaches backed by research," says Aviral Gupta, chief strategy officer and HR Head, Zostel, a network of backpacking hostels. Gupta speaks about a social media message they once received asking for a job. “He knew his skill set and offered to help us grow our business in the northeast. It was to the point; the applicant knew what he had to offer and knew where we could use his expertise. It was an instant match," he adds.