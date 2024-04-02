The furniture hardware maker in sights of KKR, TPG, Kedaara
- The deal is likely to see around 65-75% stake being sold to the PE funds, with the promoters retaining the balance
Mumbai: Private equity (PE) funds KKR, Kedaara Capital and TPG, among others, are vying to capture a controlling stake in Mumbai-based furniture hardware company Ebco, according to two people aware of the matter. The deal size could go up to $300 million. “The process is on, funds are currently doing due diligence," the first person said on condition of anonymity.