The incubator of dreams

Five years later, in 2015, two tech entrepreneurs—Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain—both alumni of the department of engineering design of IIT-M, uncorked the bubbly at the very same research park. They had just received a $1 million seed funding from Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal for their prototype of an electric scooter with a lithium-ion battery. We know this startup as Ather Energy today. The company is now within striking distance of being a unicorn, having recently raised about $50 million in October, a funding round that valued it at $700-800 million, according to regulatory filings sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.