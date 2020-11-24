The latest unicorn startup in India is a used car website

For Cars24, the new investor brings, as its name implies, a global expertise. DST Global is based in Hong Kong and has backed a varied list of companies over the years, including Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp in the U.S. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in China. In India, DST invested in the online shopping company Flipkart, which sold an 80% stake to Walmart Inc. two years ago in a transaction that valued the startup at about $20 billion, and built up the firm’s awareness of the challenges around online marketplaces in India.