The pandemic broke co-living’s back. Startups need a reset
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 28 Mar 2024, 08:45 PM IST
Summary
- Remember Oyo Living? The co-living vertical of Oyo Hotels & Rooms once had big plans but scaled down the business in 2021. Many other startups did the same—during the pandemic, co-living was the worst hit among all real estate sectors. Now, a revival is in the works.
Bengaluru: In May 2022, Aurum PropTech acquired HelloWorld Technologies, the co-living and student housing vertical of Bengaluru-based NestAway Technologies, a managed-home rental startup that was struggling. After stabilizing and scaling up its operations for a year, in June 2023, Aurum acquired NestAway itself for about $11 million, at a significant haircut.
