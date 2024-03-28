The pandemic broke co-living’s back. Startups need a reset

The pandemic, which began in 2020, halted the expansion plans of many co-living startups due to a sharp drop in demand and occupancy. NestAway’s troubles, however, preceded the pandemic. As one of the first movers in India’s shared living ecosystem, the startup’s growth was brisk, attracting early investors to bet on a nascent real estate business. Flush with funds and chasing growth, its losses ballooned. So, after the pandemic hit, when revenues shrank and new money was hard to come by, the startup, which once said it aimed to be the Indian version of Airbnb, didn’t have a choice but to look for a buyer.