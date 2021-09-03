The secrets to successful crowdfunding

To understand why funders’ involvement is so crucial, it’s important to understand how these campaigns work. Kickstarter campaigns are primarily rewards-based, which means that if the campaign succeeds, backers receive the product as a reward for their investment, rather than an equity stake in the company. The creator sets a target amount to be raised by a certain date, and backers’ rewards depend on their pledge level. For example, a hypothetical campaign for a natural-fiber T-shirt might give backers one T-shirt for pledging $80 and two T-shirts for pledging $144. The project is funded only if the total pledge amount exceeds the target by the deadline; the creator then collects the funds, makes the product and delivers rewards to the backers. If the funding goal isn’t reached by the deadline, the creator gets nothing.