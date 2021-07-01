The Sleep Company raises Rs13.4 crore, led by Fireside Ventures

BENGALURU: The Sleep Company, a comfort technology company that makes mattresses, has raised Rs13.4 crore in Pre-Series A round led by Fireside Ventures. LogX Ventures and Mamaearth founder Varun Alagh, in a personal capacity, participated in the round.

The fresh capital will primarily be used to boost research and development capabilities, hire talent, brand investments, and for global market expansion. The Mumbai-based firm also plans to expand manufacturing and bring in more products in the SmartGRID technology that can continue to help upgrade the quality of sleep.

Dipanjan Basu, partner and CFO at Fireside Ventures will join the company’s board.

Fireside Ventures is focused on investing in consumer startups and its portfolio includes boAt, Mamaearth, Vahdam, The Ayurveda Experience and Yogabar among others.

The startup was founded in October 2019 by IIM graduates Priyanka and Harshil Salot. The mattresses are built on patented SmartGRID technology - moving away from memory foam, spring, or latex base to a hyper-elastic polymer designed in the shape of a Grid that provides far superior comfort to customers, the company said.

“We are a company obsessed about innovation and we are extremely happy to note that the SmartGRID is step changing the quality of sleep for our customers and that gives us a lot of satisfaction. We have always believed in having a very sustainable business model and have been profitable since the start. With the funding round, we will increase our manufacturing capacity and distribution network’," said co-founder Harshil Salot.

Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, said the fresh funding from Fireside Ventures, and their experience and expertise, can fuel its growth at a faster pace.

“We will continue to invest in strong product innovation which will help our customers with better sleep," she added.

Dipanjan Basu, partner and chief financial officer, Fireside Ventures said, “There is an increasing focus in India and globally on the ‘At Home Comfort, Sleep and Leisure’ segments and growing importance to aspects of health, posture, and sleep. We do see this space to have great potential for rapid growth in the near future. Consumers are seeking innovative products that are comfortable to sleep and sit for hours providing them long-term sustained solutions for chronic health conditions such as back and neck pain and poor sleep. This is where “The Sleep Company" is transforming this segment with their SmartGRID Technology for innovative mattresses, home products such as cushions and seats that address backache and posture concerns."

India’s overall mattress market has grown at a CAGR of above 11% over the last five years. The rise in income levels and growing health consciousness among consumers, have accelerated the growth of the Indian mattress industry. The changing market dynamics due to the covid-19 pandemic coupled with increased digital penetration has further boosted the industry. The Sleep Company, with a strong focus on providing products to help upgrade the quality of sleep, has grown 10-fold in revenue post-covid.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.