The Sleep Company raises Rs13.4 crore, led by Fireside Ventures

Dipanjan Basu, partner and chief financial officer, Fireside Ventures said, “There is an increasing focus in India and globally on the ‘At Home Comfort, Sleep and Leisure’ segments and growing importance to aspects of health, posture, and sleep. We do see this space to have great potential for rapid growth in the near future. Consumers are seeking innovative products that are comfortable to sleep and sit for hours providing them long-term sustained solutions for chronic health conditions such as back and neck pain and poor sleep. This is where “The Sleep Company" is transforming this segment with their SmartGRID Technology for innovative mattresses, home products such as cushions and seats that address backache and posture concerns."