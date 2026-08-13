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Consumer startups make a dash for funding as investor interest grows

Priyamvada C
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 11:41 AM IST
D2C adoption is helping smaller brands gain greater control over branding, distribution and pricing while using tailored tools as they scale. (AI-generated image)
D2C adoption is helping smaller brands gain greater control over branding, distribution and pricing while using tailored tools as they scale. (AI-generated image)
Summary

M&As, IPO exits boost investor interest in consumer startups.

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MUMBAI : Several consumer startups, including Haus & Kinder, The Souled Store, and Nat Habit, are exploring deals to fund expansion or provide exits to some early backers, according to at least five people familiar with the talks.

MUMBAI : Several consumer startups, including Haus & Kinder, The Souled Store, and Nat Habit, are exploring deals to fund expansion or provide exits to some early backers, according to at least five people familiar with the talks.

The Souled Store (TSS), a pop-culture apparel brand, is preparing for a 300-400 crore pre-initial public offering (IPO) round and is in early-stage talks with investors such as WhiteOak Capital, Abakkus and others, according to two of the people cited above.

The Souled Store (TSS), a pop-culture apparel brand, is preparing for a 300-400 crore pre-initial public offering (IPO) round and is in early-stage talks with investors such as WhiteOak Capital, Abakkus and others, according to two of the people cited above.

The startup saw some of its angel investors sell their stake to Xponentia Capital in a 150-160 crore transaction earlier this year, the people added.

However, TSS co-founder Vedang Patel said the company does not plan to raise any capital before its IPO, which he expects in 12-18 months. “The company is extremely cash flow positive and is on track to do a 180 crore Ebitda this year. We don't plan to raise any capital till IPO. In case there is a secondary sale of angels, etc., that is not the company's purview,” Patel told Mint in an emailed statement. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Also Read | Boldfit seeks $80-100 million in fresh funding from PE funds

Haus & Kinder, which focuses on home and baby essentials, is also in the process of raising a 150 crore round, likely to see early-stage venture capital firm Sauce.vc double down on its position in the company, said two of the people cited above. The round is likely to be a mix of primary and secondary share sales through which some angel investors may exit.

“Haus & Kinder is growing at 100% this fiscal year, and we are looking forward to the festive season. This strong growth momentum shall catapult us to be the No. 1 brand in the home Linen category. We do not offer any comments on fundraising speculations,” its founder and chief executive, Saket Dhankar, told Mint.

Beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit is preparing to raise about 150 crore and is in talks with investors such as the Sunil Kant Munjal-led Hero Enterprise, as well as existing investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The company has raised capital from Infosys co-founder K. Dinesh’s family office, Mirabilis, Sharrp Ventures led by Marico’s Mariwala family office and Bertelsmann in June, according to documents reviewed by Mint.

Sharrp declined to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, home cleaning startup Scrubsy’s raised a 27 crore round led by V3 Ventures on Thursday, according to two of the people cited above. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the development to Mint.

Other early-stage deals include export-led pet care brand Pawfect Foods’ 30 crore fundraising led by an existing Dutch family office and Be Clinical, a science-driven skincare brand, raising about 20-30 crore from Sauce.vc and V3 Ventures, according to at least three people cited above.

Also Read | Hyderabad’s Café Niloufer engages advisors to explore funding options

Pawfect is also exploring the acquisition of Best Pet Foods, an online pet products platform, to strengthen its international growth strategy, provide direct consumer access, and introduce the brands into newer markets. The developments were confirmed by the company’s founder, Prashant Patwardhan.

Be Clinical did not respond to Mint's requests for a comment.

D2C boost

The rapid pace of direct-to-consumer adoption is giving smaller brands greater control over branding, distribution, and pricing while providing them the ability to selectively adopt the fit-for-purpose tools and services needed at different stages of their growth.

Channel adoption has accelerated nearly three times as fast as e-commerce marketplace growth. D2C accounts for $10 billion to $12 billion in e-commerce sales in India and could reach $60 billion by 2030, management consulting firm McKinsey said in a note in February.

Rising incomes, digital commerce and changing aspirations are leading much of this growth, taking discretionary and premium consumption beyond the traditional urban consumer.

“Younger, digitally native consumers are accelerating this shift. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are more willing to experiment with new brands, discover products digitally and spend on experiences and differentiated products,” said Pranav Sheth, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal.

Investor interest

In many instances, investors are also doubling down on their investments when they see evidence of high repeat purchases, retention, strong reviews and increasingly efficient customer acquisition, Sheth noted.

Also Read | Siguler Guff, others to exit Baazar Kolkata’s parent at ₹5,000 cr valuation

He further added that the consumer sector is also becoming more attractive for investors as credible exit pathways emerge through both strategic mergers and acquisitions and IPOs. “That is giving investors greater confidence to deploy capital into new-age consumer businesses,” he said.

This ability to generate outsized outcomes has translated to sustained momentum in the consumer sector across early- and mid-stages. “Even sector-agnostic funds are ramping up their focus on the segment while our pace of deals has also increased to 12-13 deals a year from 7-8 previously,” said Dipanjan Basu, co-founder and partner at early-stage consumer-focused fund Fireside Ventures.

“We are seeing several opportunities for fresh investments and follow-ons in our own portfolio companies, as many of those we invested in 12-18 months ago have scaled up very quickly,” he said, without disclosing names.

Basu further added that consumer health and wellness, regional food and snacking brands, and innovative, science-led businesses that create products that are difficult to replicate are key focus areas for the fund. “The bar has gone up in terms of the kind of products that can be built.”

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsConsumer startups make a dash for funding as investor interest grows

Consumer startups make a dash for funding as investor interest grows

Priyamvada C
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 11:41 AM IST
D2C adoption is helping smaller brands gain greater control over branding, distribution and pricing while using tailored tools as they scale. (AI-generated image)
D2C adoption is helping smaller brands gain greater control over branding, distribution and pricing while using tailored tools as they scale. (AI-generated image)
Summary

M&As, IPO exits boost investor interest in consumer startups.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Several consumer startups, including Haus & Kinder, The Souled Store, and Nat Habit, are exploring deals to fund expansion or provide exits to some early backers, according to at least five people familiar with the talks.

MUMBAI : Several consumer startups, including Haus & Kinder, The Souled Store, and Nat Habit, are exploring deals to fund expansion or provide exits to some early backers, according to at least five people familiar with the talks.

The Souled Store (TSS), a pop-culture apparel brand, is preparing for a 300-400 crore pre-initial public offering (IPO) round and is in early-stage talks with investors such as WhiteOak Capital, Abakkus and others, according to two of the people cited above.

The Souled Store (TSS), a pop-culture apparel brand, is preparing for a 300-400 crore pre-initial public offering (IPO) round and is in early-stage talks with investors such as WhiteOak Capital, Abakkus and others, according to two of the people cited above.

The startup saw some of its angel investors sell their stake to Xponentia Capital in a 150-160 crore transaction earlier this year, the people added.

However, TSS co-founder Vedang Patel said the company does not plan to raise any capital before its IPO, which he expects in 12-18 months. “The company is extremely cash flow positive and is on track to do a 180 crore Ebitda this year. We don't plan to raise any capital till IPO. In case there is a secondary sale of angels, etc., that is not the company's purview,” Patel told Mint in an emailed statement. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Also Read | Boldfit seeks $80-100 million in fresh funding from PE funds

Haus & Kinder, which focuses on home and baby essentials, is also in the process of raising a 150 crore round, likely to see early-stage venture capital firm Sauce.vc double down on its position in the company, said two of the people cited above. The round is likely to be a mix of primary and secondary share sales through which some angel investors may exit.

“Haus & Kinder is growing at 100% this fiscal year, and we are looking forward to the festive season. This strong growth momentum shall catapult us to be the No. 1 brand in the home Linen category. We do not offer any comments on fundraising speculations,” its founder and chief executive, Saket Dhankar, told Mint.

Beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit is preparing to raise about 150 crore and is in talks with investors such as the Sunil Kant Munjal-led Hero Enterprise, as well as existing investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The company has raised capital from Infosys co-founder K. Dinesh’s family office, Mirabilis, Sharrp Ventures led by Marico’s Mariwala family office and Bertelsmann in June, according to documents reviewed by Mint.

Sharrp declined to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, home cleaning startup Scrubsy’s raised a 27 crore round led by V3 Ventures on Thursday, according to two of the people cited above. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the development to Mint.

Other early-stage deals include export-led pet care brand Pawfect Foods’ 30 crore fundraising led by an existing Dutch family office and Be Clinical, a science-driven skincare brand, raising about 20-30 crore from Sauce.vc and V3 Ventures, according to at least three people cited above.

Also Read | Hyderabad’s Café Niloufer engages advisors to explore funding options

Pawfect is also exploring the acquisition of Best Pet Foods, an online pet products platform, to strengthen its international growth strategy, provide direct consumer access, and introduce the brands into newer markets. The developments were confirmed by the company’s founder, Prashant Patwardhan.

Be Clinical did not respond to Mint's requests for a comment.

D2C boost

The rapid pace of direct-to-consumer adoption is giving smaller brands greater control over branding, distribution, and pricing while providing them the ability to selectively adopt the fit-for-purpose tools and services needed at different stages of their growth.

Channel adoption has accelerated nearly three times as fast as e-commerce marketplace growth. D2C accounts for $10 billion to $12 billion in e-commerce sales in India and could reach $60 billion by 2030, management consulting firm McKinsey said in a note in February.

Rising incomes, digital commerce and changing aspirations are leading much of this growth, taking discretionary and premium consumption beyond the traditional urban consumer.

“Younger, digitally native consumers are accelerating this shift. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are more willing to experiment with new brands, discover products digitally and spend on experiences and differentiated products,” said Pranav Sheth, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal.

Investor interest

In many instances, investors are also doubling down on their investments when they see evidence of high repeat purchases, retention, strong reviews and increasingly efficient customer acquisition, Sheth noted.

Also Read | Siguler Guff, others to exit Baazar Kolkata’s parent at ₹5,000 cr valuation

He further added that the consumer sector is also becoming more attractive for investors as credible exit pathways emerge through both strategic mergers and acquisitions and IPOs. “That is giving investors greater confidence to deploy capital into new-age consumer businesses,” he said.

This ability to generate outsized outcomes has translated to sustained momentum in the consumer sector across early- and mid-stages. “Even sector-agnostic funds are ramping up their focus on the segment while our pace of deals has also increased to 12-13 deals a year from 7-8 previously,” said Dipanjan Basu, co-founder and partner at early-stage consumer-focused fund Fireside Ventures.

“We are seeing several opportunities for fresh investments and follow-ons in our own portfolio companies, as many of those we invested in 12-18 months ago have scaled up very quickly,” he said, without disclosing names.

Basu further added that consumer health and wellness, regional food and snacking brands, and innovative, science-led businesses that create products that are difficult to replicate are key focus areas for the fund. “The bar has gone up in terms of the kind of products that can be built.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsConsumer startups make a dash for funding as investor interest grows
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