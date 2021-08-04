BENGALURU: Mumbai-based casual wear brand The Souled Store on Wednesday said that it has raised ₹75 crore as a part of its Series B funding led by Elevation Capital.

The investment round also saw participation from angel investors and startup founders including - Sahil Barua, co-founder Delhivery; Gunjan Soni, chief executive officer, Zalora; Revant Bhate, co-founder, Mosaic Wellness; Ramakant Sharma, founder, Livspace among others.

According to the company, it will be using the capital to expand its product portfolio on both licensed merchandise and casual wear, while building better brand awareness and offline retail presence pan India. The company will also be using the funds to expand its manufacturing capabilities and focus on recruiting activities.

Founded in 2013, The Souled Store designs, manufactures and retails apparel products with designs ranging around pop-culture themes and more. It has partnered with more than 150 franchisees for the same.

“We are super excited to be partnering with a highly reputed fund like Elevation Capital that believes in this vision. Their vast experience in backing and helping scale some of the biggest startups in India makes them the perfect partner for us. The focus, going forward, will be to introduce a variety of new product categories, enhance our customer reach, and expand our offline presence pan India," said Vedang Patel, co-founder and chief executive, The Souled Store.

The company is looking to cross ₹1,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2025, Patel added. The platform witnesses about 200,000 daily visitors on its website and app.

“The Souled Store has successfully capitalized on India’s pop culture—which has led to its unique positioning. We were thoroughly impressed by the kind of scale that the company has built in a capital efficient manner. This growth is a consequence of the company’s relentless focus on customer experience to drive loyalty & data-driven merchandising to manage inventory and keep operations lean," said Deepak Gaur, partner, Elevation Capital.

The company was bootstrapped for the first five years and received seed funding from RP-SG Ventures in November 2018.

The Souled Store currently has over 3 million registered users and is on track to achieve ₹500 crore GMV next year, it said.

“The Souled Store’s tremendous growth since inception and through covid is symbolic of the sheer customer love and execution excellence of the founding team. We are very bullish on the milestones they plan to achieve in the coming years," said Abhishek Goenka, head and chief investment officer, RPSG Ventures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.