The startup where you worked failed. Your career should be fine.

The failure rate for startups is pretty grim. So how does that reflect on their employees?
Hundreds of thousands of businesses fail every year. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly half of all businesses in the U.S. fail within the first five years.
Studies have shown that executives at failed firms have a harder time finding another job in the same industry. But a new study finds that working at a company that fails generally doesn’t affect the average nonexecutive employee’s future career.
Shaking it off
Using Census Bureau data from 1976 to 2014, researchers from the Yale School of Management and the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business analyzed the earnings of 2.2 million workers as they moved from job to job, and compared the career trajectories of people from failed companies to those from surviving companies in the same industry and state.
For nonexecutives from failed firms, the average wage increase in their next job was similar to that of employees at surviving companies who changed jobs.
Prospective employers are unlikely to hold a previous firm’s failure against a rank-and-file employee, because they weren’t in charge, says Tristan L. Botelho, a co-author of the study and a professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management.
Scandals still matter
There is one notable exception to the good news for nonexecutives from failed companies. The future isn’t so bright for employees of companies that imploded because of a scandal that involved fraud, court trials and widespread news coverage, the researchers found.
The bottom line: Workers generally don’t need to worry about what will happen to their careers if the startup that employs them fails, Botelho says. “Just make sure that you don’t put yourself in a situation where there’s a scandal brewing.”
