The trouble with Zomato's investments

“There are strong governance principles and processes being followed for every investment, and Zomato will continue to synergistically invest wherever we believe we will create value for our shareholders," Goyal said. “In this particular case, however, there was no conflict of interest to begin with. Here’s what we did to ensure zero conflict of interest during Zomato’s investment in Shiprocket—I exited my personal investments ($100 k only) at zero profit/loss before Zomato stepped in for the investment".