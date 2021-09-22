New Delhi: Learning platform Unacademy is among the top-ranked startups in India to work in, followed by B2B e-commerce platform Udaan, and fintech firm CRED, according to the '2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India' list released on Wednesday.

Determined by the actions of more than 76 million professionals in India on the platform, the annual list reveals 25 young, emerging companies where India wants to work now, especially during the pandemic-accelerated digital transformation that has occurred for firms and consumers alike.

According to the report, Unacademy took the pole position on the list, with its valuation soaring to $3.44 billion as the platform explored new learning paths for upskilling, hiring, and creator-led courses.

Following suit was India's largest B2B e-commerce platform Udaan at the second place, and CRED (3rd), an Indian fintech company that aims to simplify payments for credit card holders and various e-commerce transactions.

With these top three unicorns, and nearly 60% of the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India List based out of Bengaluru, the city has reinforced its reputation as the "Silicon Valley of India".

Others in the top 10 include upGrad (4th), Razorpay (5th), Meesho (6th), Skyroot Aerospace (7th), boAt (8th), Urban Company (9th) and Agnikul Cosmos (10th).

The survey looked at LinkedIn data across four pillars - employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies list.

In order to be eligible, companies must be seven years old or younger, have at least 50 employees, be privately held, and be headquartered in India.

"The 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups list displays the dominance of consumer internet startups, and showcases how digital transformation is a critical growth lever for companies today. The companies on the list are also at the forefront of what's next for employees — promoting greater flexibility, deeper engagement, and improved wellness offerings," said Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.

Vengurlekar further added that "the pandemic has shifted how we think about our careers and lives, and these companies are leading the way with employment opportunities and innovative plans for how we approach the future of work."

The report further noted that amid the digital boom, India remained bullish on upskilling, which reflects across the list with Unacademy, upGrad, and LIDO (19th) featuring as the top ed-tech and mentorship players.

Among the fintech players, CRED, RazorPay and FamPay are the top three firms providing contactless payment solutions amidst the ongoing health crisis.

While edtech, fintech, and cloud-based platforms lead the show, increased digitisation and investor interest have promoted the expansion of agri-tech startups such as nurture.farm (14th) and Ninjacart (22nd).

AI-driven customer service startups Cogno AI (17th) and Verloop.io (20th), and space-tech players Skyroot Aerospace, boAt, and Agnikul Cosmos also debut on this year’s list.

In 2019, the LinkedIn survey had rated hospitality firm OYO and fitness start-up Cure.fit as the top two start-ups to work with.

