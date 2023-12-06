The Sleep Company raises ₹184 crore in Series C funding
Through the current funding round, the company is also looking to buy back employee stock options to offer them some liquidity
MUMBAI : The Sleep Company, an omnichannel leader in the comfort-tech business, has raised ₹184 crore in Series C from existing investors Premji Invest and Fireside Ventures. The company, which provides both sleep and seating technology, will use the funding to grow its offline presence, expand in other regions and widen its product basket, the founders said in an interview.