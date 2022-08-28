Are you interested in joining a startup? Startups are hard. Working at a startup is sometimes confusing and frustrating especially when you come from a corporate set up. Experts explain objectives behind why employees need to do some homework prior to joining a startup.

Rimjhim Hada, Co-founder and Creative Director, Aachho

While exploring for job prospects, you can edit your resume according to the definite job profile and the organisation’s requirements for the same. In this way you can enlist your most developed abilities to match the job description and also list your most applicable achievements. Also try to keep the opening comments more effective and improvise them to make the maximum impact keeping your resume short and crisp.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture

Finding out about an organization's way of life before a meeting can assist you with getting ready for how you introduce yourself. This shows to the interviewer that you tried to find out about the organization before the meeting. At the point when you show up for a prospective employee meeting, you ought to consider how to respond to questions. While you ought to constantly respond to questions genuinely, it is helpful to do as such in a way that is consistent with the organisation's way of life.

Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra

Exploring the organization exhibits to them that you are amped up for the possibility of turning into a future employee. They'll see the work you've placed in to get ready for the meeting by getting your work done, yet they'll likewise get the feeling that you're really keen on working for them and doing the best that you can with it. Planning research permits you to show your advantage in the organization and foster ways of assisting it with working all the more proficiently or effectively.

Delphin Varghese, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of Adcounty India

Researching the company and the job will help you understand what you’re getting yourself into. You can manage the pay, to an extent, through salary negotiations. However, what you can’t change is the job you’ll be tasked with doing. With research, you might be able to explore career openings to get a better idea of the kinds of positions this company offers.