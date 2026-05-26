WestBridge, Creaegis to double down onThird Wave Coffee in $80-100 million round

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read26 May 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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Founded in 2017 by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma, Third Wave Coffee operates a chain of cafés and also sells products including coffee beans, cold brew bags and merchandise. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
Existing investors WestBridge Capital and Creaegis are set to deepen their stake as the café chain’s losses narrow and expansion accelerates.

MUMBAI: Third Wave Coffee, a Bengaluru-based café chain, is close to raising $80-100 million in a funding round led by existing backers WestBridge Capital and Creaegis, three people familiar with the matter said.

The round is undergoing documentation and is expected to close in the next couple of weeks, one of the people cited above said.

“It will be a mix of primary and secondary share sale. Existing backers will double down on their investment with Westbridge putting in the larger cheque size,” a second person said.

While the transaction is largely an internal round, it is likely to take place at a higher valuation of $400-500 million, driven by improved operating performance over the last two years and a narrowing of losses, a third person said. The primary capital will be used to fund expansion plans. The company was valued at around $155 million as of late 2023, according to Tracxn data.

Also Read | Beyond the brew: Third Wave, Barista bet on desserts and diners to lift margins

All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private. Third Wave and Creaegis did not respond till the time of publishing. Westbridge declined to comment.

The development comes nearly three years after the company raised $35 million in its Series C round led by Creaegis, alongside participation from other existing and angel investors. At the time, the company had outlined plans to use the capital for pan-India expansion, strengthening its supply chain, enhancing technological capabilities and strategic investments in technology.

Founded in 2017 by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma, Third Wave Coffee operates a chain of cafés and also sells products including coffee beans, cold brew bags and merchandise. It has expanded across Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others, according to its website.

The latest fundraise comes amid increasing investor interest in India’s organized café and quick-service beverage market. Earlier this month, Blue Tokai Coffee raised 175 crore in a round led by Anicut Capital, with participation from A91 Emerging Fund, Verlinvest and others. Chaayos was planning to raise a $50–70 million round in April, Mint reported.

Third Wave Coffee competes with domestic and international players including Blue Tokai, Subko and Starbucks, in a segment that has become more crowded with the entry of global chains such as Tim Hortons and Pret A Manger over the past few years.

Also Read | White Whale bets on Blue Tokai, Atomberg via secondaries fund

Heisetasse Beverages Pvt. Ltd, which operates Third Wave Coffee, reported revenue from operations of 268.6 crore in FY25, compared with 241.3 crore a year earlier. Its losses narrowed to 94.4 crore from 152.4 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Also Read | Bikaji promoter’s family office buys 35% stake in Bengaluru’s The Filter Coffee

India’s food services market, valued at $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11% through 2030, driven by the organized sector, according to a report by Redseer.

The consultancy firm noted that the Indian coffee market, valued at about $1.2 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15-20% to $2.6-3.2 billion over the next two years, reflecting changing consumer preferences and growth in organized dining and delivery-led consumption.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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