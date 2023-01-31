This edtech unicorn plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals: Check here1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:45 PM IST
PhysicsWallah said that the firm plans to hire faculty members including professionals for business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more.
Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah is looking to hire 2,500 employees plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals in the first quarter of 2023.
