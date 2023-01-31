Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah is looking to hire 2,500 employees plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals in the first quarter of 2023.

According to a report by YourStory, ﻿PhysicsWallah﻿ said that the firm plans to hire faculty members including professionals for business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more.

The firm is recruiting at an extensive scale through mega recruitment drives, said the firm.

“At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us," Satish Khengre, HR Head of Physics Wallah, said.

"Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students," he said.

Founded in 2020 by Prateek Maheshwari and educator Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah helps students prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams through lectures and sessions on YouTube, the PhysicsWallah app, and its website.

Since raising $100 million in its Series A funding round from Westbridge and GSV Ventures in October and achieving unicorn status in its maiden fundraising, the PhysicsWallah team has been actively seeking acquisitions to fuel the company’s expansion into new businesses and markets.

S Chand and Company Limited, a firm that creates educational content, announced that it would sell its entire, 6.05% stake in the AI/Data Sciences focused Ed Tech platform iNeuron Intelligence Private Limited for a sum of ₹14 crores to PhysicsWallah.

After the fundraising, PhysicsWallah acquired online medical entrance coaching platform PrepOnline, exam preparation books publisher Altis Vortex, and iNeuron.ai. It acquired doubt-solving startup FreeCo in August.