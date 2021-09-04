Meesho, India’s largest marketplace for longtail products, has announced that it will be going on a company-wide break from 4-14th November. The start-up announced the unique initiative in a move to allow the employees to unplug themselves and get rejuvenated after a hectic festive season.

“We are going to completely unplug from work — right after our busy and frenetic festive sale season, so that we are back to doing what we love — relaxed and rejuvenated.



Between 2020 and 2021, we know how hard the pandemic has been on our mental health and productivity, and Meesho being a people-centric workplace understands this. We will always put our employees' well being as top priority and the Reset and Recharge policy is one step towards that," the startup said in a LinkedIn post.

In another post shared by Meesho on LinkedIn, it stated," We have just updated our list of optional holidays. A whopping list of 64 optional calendar leaves that cover a range of holidays — from festivals to special days — Meeshoites are now spoilt for choice!".

Meesho was started by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal with the idea to enable mom and pop stores to sell online in 2016. They soon realised that their primary users were sellers who didn't own a shop, but sold through their social network and went on to build a product to democratise social commerce, enabling literally anyone to start their own venture. They quickly pivoted to enabling social sellers/entrepreneurs to monetise their network by providing supply, logistics and payments infrastructure.

Meesho is a Series E funded startup and has raised $300 Million in a fresh round of investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors such as Prosus Ventures, Facebook, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway and Knollwood Investment.

The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from over 100+ categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to efficiently run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.