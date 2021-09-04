This Indian startup is giving 10- day work break, unlimited leaves. Here's why

Meesho was started by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal with the idea to enable mom and pop stores to sell online in 2016. They soon realised that their primary users were sellers who didn't own a shop, but sold through their social network and went on to build a product to democratise social commerce, enabling literally anyone to start their own venture. They quickly pivoted to enabling social sellers/entrepreneurs to monetise their network by providing supply, logistics and payments infrastructure.