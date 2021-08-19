Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This startup plans to hire 2,000 freshers, young professionals in next six month

This startup plans to hire 2,000 freshers, young professionals in next six month

The company is expecting to reach 70 crore gross annual revenue by the end of this year.
1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Hiring would mostly happen in areas like technology, digital marketing, operations, sales, etc
  • The company also said that it is planning to grow its paid learner base to 3 lakh by the end of 2022

Board Infinity, edtech and career exploration platform, on Thursday announced that it is planning to hire 2,000 freshers and young professionals in the next six months. Hiring would mostly happen in areas like technology, digital marketing, operations, sales, etc. The company also said that it is planning to grow its paid learner base to 3 lakh by the end of 2022.

“Our programmes have 80 per cent success in the desired learning outcomes, this has impacted more than 20,000 careers. This year, we plan to focus on preparing job-ready candidates in fast growing cities such as Malappuram, Nashik, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Trichy, Ludhiana, Vadodara," Board Infinity Co-founder and CEO Sumesh Nair said

For this we plan to hire 2,000 workforce in next 6 months," he added. 

The company is expecting to reach 70 crore gross annual revenue by the end of this year, Nair also added.

