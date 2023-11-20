Companies
This way out: Why so many startup founders are being shown the door
SummaryAn official statement from the OpenAI board alleged that Sam Altman was ‘not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities’
NEW DELHI : OpenAI chief executive and founding team member Sam Altman was last week fired from the company he helped make famous. Many startup founders have been made to leave their companies. What’s behind this trend? Mint explains.
