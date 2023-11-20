This way out: why so many startup founders are being shown the door

Does a founder’s exit really matter?

Any post-funding startup venture typically has a board of directors, but is led from the front by a chief executive who becomes the face of the venture. For instance, ChatGPT maker OpenAI had 12 founding members, but only Elon Musk and subsequently Sam Altman, who served as chief executive until 17 November, were prominently known in public. The exit of such founding executives, especially those who are public figures, is generally a statement of intent in the industry that the company intends to take a different course of action—be it in policy, operating strategy, or any other way.